Orestone Mining increases Captain property size by over 80%

Sep. 07, 2022 8:23 AM ETOrestone Mining Corp. (ORESF), ORS:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Orestone Mining (OTCPK:ORESF) has announced the acquisition of additional claims to expand the Captain gold-copper Porphyry Project near Fort St. James, North Central British Columbia by over 80%.
  • The additional claims cover 4,418.75 hectares primarily to the south of the Captain claim block which now encompasses 9,692 hectares.
  • The 100% interest in the claims were acquired from an arms-length third party for cash consideration of $26K and a 1 percent Net Smelter Return royalty on gold produced from the acquired property.

