U.S. goods and services trade deficit at $70.7B, roughly in line with consensus

Sep. 07, 2022

  • July International Trade in Goods and Services: -$70.7B vs. -$70.5B consensus and -$80.9B prior (revised from -$79.6B).
  • July exports were $259.3B, $0.5B more than in June. Imports were $329.9B, $9.7B less than in June.
  • The July decrease in goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $8.2B to $91.1B and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1B to $20.4B.
  • Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $136.6B, or 29.0%, from the same period in 2021. Exports rose $286.4B, or 19.9%. Imports increased $423.0B, or 22.1%.
