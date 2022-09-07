ShiftPixy announces application for dual listing on Upstream
Sep. 07, 2022 8:33 AM ETPIXYBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (PIXY) has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream
- Upstream is the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited.
- The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide the company the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in NASDAQ-listed ShiftPixy.
- Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to acceptance by MERJ.
- However, as an existing NASDAQ issuer, the listing standards to which ShiftPixy adheres are sufficient to comply with MERJ Listing Rules, including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements.
