EMP Metals acquires remaining interest in Hub City Minerals
Sep. 07, 2022 8:35 AM ETEMP Metals Corp. (EMPPF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EMP Metals (OTCPK:EMPPF) has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals pursuant to the terms of an agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty and the security holders of Hub City.
- EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium, which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan.
- Under the terms, EMP Metals acquired the remaining 33% of the shares of Hub City from the minority shareholders of Hub City where, EMP Metals transferred all of the shares of Hub City Royalty to the minority shareholders of Hub City.
- Hub City Royalty holds a 25% interest in the net profits of Hub City upon commencement of commercial production of the Li-Brine Properties.
