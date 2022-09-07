Citrix ticks higher on report banks said to start Citrix loan sale for its takeover
Sep. 07, 2022
Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)
- A group of banks are said to have started a $4.5 billion loan sale for the takeover of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). Citrix ticked up 0.3% in premarket trading.
- The deal is said to include a $4.05 billion loan and $500 million-equivalent euro loan, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg in July reported that the $15 billion debt sale associated with Citrix's sale to Vista Equity and Elliott Management, had been delayed until after the U.S. Labor Day holiday due to volatile markets.
- M&A investors have been concerned in recent months on leveraged buyouts due to stock market volatility, especially after tech PE firm Thoma Bravo reduced its takeout price for Anaplan earlier this eyar.
- Citrix (CTXS) agreed in January to a $16.5 billion sale to Vista Equity and Elliott Management.
