Aemetis wins $7B worth of fuel supply contracts
Sep. 07, 2022 8:39 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been awarded $7B worth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD) supply contracts with ten airlines.
- The agreements cover a total of 916M gallons of blended SAF, and come after a contract for 450M gallons of RD with a major travel stop chain. The combined value of the contracts with 10 airlines - including one with Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) - is ~$3.8B.
- Aemetis will deliver the SAF over a seven-to-ten year time frame. The airline customers include American Airlines (AAL), British Airways, Delta Air Lines (DAL), Jet Blue Airlines, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qantas and Cathay Pacific.
- The SAF will be delivered as blended fuel to San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport and the RD will be delivered to Northern California truck fueling locations.
- Both will be produced at the Aemetis (AMTX) production plant under development in Riverbank, California, designed to use renewable hydrogen and zero carbon intensity hydroelectric electricity to hydrotreat sustainable renewable oils.
