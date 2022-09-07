Tarsus files for FDA approval of TP-03 to treat mite infestation in eyelids
Sep. 07, 2022 8:40 AM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of TP-03 to treat Demodex blepharitis.
- Demodex blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelids caused by a type of mite called Demodex. The disease does not have any FDA-approved therapy, the company said in a Sept. 7 press release.
- Tarsus noted that the NDA was backed by data from two trials (Saturn-1 and Saturn-2) collectively involving more than 800 patients in which TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) met all goals and was well-tolerated.
Comments