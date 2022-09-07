SG Blocks increases buyback program to $1M
Sep. 07, 2022 8:41 AM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) to increase its ongoing share buyback program from 500,000 shares to 1M shares.
- Oppenheimer & Co to manage the share buyback program that was previously announced in July 2022.
- “After discussing with the Company’s Board of Directors, we feel as though it is in our shareholders best interest to increase the share buyback program. Through careful analysis of our business plans and pipeline, combined with the current trading price of our equity, we believe that this will help us to maximize shareholder value while still affording us enough cash runway to execute on our market opportunities and backlog,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO noted.
- Stock rises 2.3% pre-market.
