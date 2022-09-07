ChargePoint Holdings rallies after Credit Suisse says it is a climate bill winner

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) pushed higher in early trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the EV charging stock with an Outperform rating.

The firm thinks the Inflation Reduction Act places ChargePoint (CHPT) in a good position with Sections 30D, 25E, 45W, and 30C of the legislation all offering tax credits for EVs and EV infrastructure in the U.S. All told, the Infrastructure bill is noted to provide $7.5B to strategically deploy EV charging and alternative fuel infrastructure.

"We are positive on ChargePoint, as it benefits from a capital-light growth model, first-mover advantage with integrated solutions, and an attractive valuation," updated analyst Maheep Mandloi.

Credit Suisse's price target of $22 on CHPT reps more than 45% upside potential.

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) rose 3.05% premarket to $15.20.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CHPY flipped to Hold from Sell on August 10.