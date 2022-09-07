Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and conservative political commentator, is publicly asking Chevron to increase its output of fossils. In a Sept. 6 letter to Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and the energy company’s board, he said Chevron should reject the mandate of environmental, social and governance – or ESG – investors by cutting spending on renewable energy.

“We are concerned that Chevron faces immense pressure from its large institutional ‘shareholders’ including BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard to adopt value-destroying limitations on its business that do not align with Chevron’s best interests,” Ramaswamy said in the letter.

The author of “Woke, Inc.,” which argues businesses shouldn’t be swayed by politics, bought shares in Chevron through an exchange-traded fund that his investment company started about a month ago. Strive Asset Management’s ETF, whose ticker is (DRLL), tracks an index of energy stocks.

In the letter, Ramaswamy said Warren Buffett's large holding of Chevron stock may give company management more flexibility to change direction. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is Chevron’s biggest individual shareholder with a roughly 8% interest, according to FactSet data cited by The Wall Street Journal.