SEC says U.S. auditors taking on Chinese clients could risk breaching U.S. rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned U.S. accounting firms that they could run afoul of U.S. accounting rules if they agree to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies that are seeking to avoid delisting from U.S. exchanges.

In late August, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) reached a preliminary agreement with the Chinese government that lets the PCAOB have access to inspect and investigate Chinese and Hong Kong-headquartered companies in a manner that's "consistent with U.S. law."

The U.S. regulator on Sept. 6 pointed out that a new accounting firm should get information from the prior auditor and evaluate it before accepting the role of lead auditor.

If the issuer, i.e., the company being audited, makes it difficult for the new auditor to communicate with the predecessor accounting firm or if the predecessor doesn't cooperate fully, "accepting such an engagement to serve as the retained lead auditor creates risk for the new accounting firm of potential enforcement action by the PCAOB, the Commission, or both, and creates potential liability for the issuer," the SEC said in a statement late Tuesday.

In June, the NYSE delisted Zhangmen Education (ZME) increased worries about China-based companies on U.S. exchanges.