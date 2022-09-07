Edesa says mid-stage trial for anti-allergic cream reached full enrollment

Sep. 07, 2022 8:49 AM ETEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a Canadian company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, added ~7% in the pre-market trading Wednesday after the biotech announced it reached the full enrollment of its Phase 2b clinical study for anti-allergic treatment EB01.
  • The double-blind, confirmatory study is designed to evaluate EB01, a topical drug, as a monotherapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD) involving nearly 170 evaluable subjects.
  • The company plans to complete the primary treatment period for trial subjects within the next 30 days, with a topline data readout expected by the end of 2022.
  • However, EDSA is moving forward with its plans to market EB01 even as study results are pending and remain subject to regulatory review.
  • The company seeks licensing or partnering arrangements to further develop and commercialize EB01 in the key markets it targets in North America, Par Nijhawan, EDSA’s Chief Executive, remarked.

  • A developer of COVID-19 therapy called EB05, EDSA has won the Canadian approval to study the monoclonal antibody as a rescue therapy for critically ill patients.

