Grupo Aeromexico reports 41.6% growth in August's passenger demand

Sep. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Aeromexico Boeing B787-8 Dreamliner (N966AM) passenger plane.

viper-zero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. (OTC:GRPAF) reported Wednesday a 41.6% growth in revenue per kilometers to 3.68B for August 2022 compared to August 2021.
  • Domestic demand rose 28.2% to 1.31B while there was a spike of 50.2% in international demand as global travel restrictions were lifted.
  • August load factor was 83.6%, a 5.3 p.p. increase year-over-year.
  • Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 31.5%, where international capacity rose 38.4% while domestic was up 21.4%.
  • In August 2022, the Mexican airline, Aeromexico, announced that starting October 2022, it will resume operations to Havana with 7 weekly departures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.