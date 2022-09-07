Grupo Aeromexico reports 41.6% growth in August's passenger demand
Sep. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. (OTC:GRPAF) reported Wednesday a 41.6% growth in revenue per kilometers to 3.68B for August 2022 compared to August 2021.
- Domestic demand rose 28.2% to 1.31B while there was a spike of 50.2% in international demand as global travel restrictions were lifted.
- August load factor was 83.6%, a 5.3 p.p. increase year-over-year.
- Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, increased by 31.5%, where international capacity rose 38.4% while domestic was up 21.4%.
- In August 2022, the Mexican airline, Aeromexico, announced that starting October 2022, it will resume operations to Havana with 7 weekly departures.
