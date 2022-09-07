Werner signs letter of intent to secure 500 Cummins engines
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have signed an LOI to purchase 500 Cummins’ 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines upon availability.
- As announced earlier, Werner Enterprises plans to validate and integrate Cummins’15-liter natural gas and Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engines, both part of Cummins’ fuel agnostic platform, into their fleet.
- Since announcing the fuel agnostic platform, which includes the Hydrogen option in both the 15 liter and 6.7 liter displacements, Cummins has responded to customer interest globally about the potential of the platform, and Hydrogen in particular.
- Destination Zero is Cummins’ strategy to go further, faster to reduce the greenhouse gas and air quality impacts of its products and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
