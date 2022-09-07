Zentek enters manufacturing and supply agreement with Viva Healthcare Packaging

Sep. 07, 2022 8:55 AM ETZentek Ltd. (ZTEK), ZEN:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) has entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Viva Healthcare Packaging to manufacture and sell surgical masks enhanced with Zentek's proprietary ZenGUARD antimicrobial coating.
  • "We believe this mutually beneficial partnership with VMedCare will help accelerate sales and marketing of our product to a broader audience, as VMedCare has significant access to the PPE market. The timing of this partnership is ideal, as we have recently opened our ZenGUARD™ production facility in Guelph, Ontario, and are well positioned to meet growing demand." said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. 

