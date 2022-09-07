Edgewise Therapeutics gets FDA approval for phase 2 trial of DMD treatment
Sep. 07, 2022 9:02 AM ETEWTXBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorized a clinical trial of its experimental drug, EDG-5506, in children with DMD.
- The Company expects to begin dosing participants in the Phase 2 trial in the fourth quarter.
- The mid-stage trial is a placebo-controlled trial to assess the effect of three doses of EDG-5506 over 12 weeks on safety, pharmacokinetics and biomarkers of muscle damage.
- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD is a rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder that causes severe progressive muscle loss and premature death.
Comments