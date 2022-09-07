Ryman Hospitality Properties stock advances as Truist upgrades to Buy
Sep. 07, 2022 9:15 AM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) shares drifted up 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading as Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes upgraded the lodging REIT to Buy from Hold, citing a broad bull case for the hotel industry.
- "We summarize our view on the lodging sector at the moment as one of 'relative optimism'" vs. the bear case of "relative pessimism," Scholes wrote in a note to clients.
- Scholes pointed out that demand for leisure travel remains robust and well above prepandemic levels. RHP has plenty of exposure to that demand as 75% of its business comes from groups and conventions, he added.
- The company's stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings indicated continued strength in its hospitality business. "The second quarter was also a record all-time for us for both total revenue and total adjusted EBITDAre for our hospitality segment," Ryman Hospitality Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said during his company's Q2 earnings call.
- SA's Quant Rating, meanwhile, screens RHP as a Hold, while the average Wall Street Analyst views the stock as a Buy.
