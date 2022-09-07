Ryman Hospitality Properties stock advances as Truist upgrades to Buy

Sep. 07, 2022 9:15 AM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Beds in hotel room at tourist resort

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) shares drifted up 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading as Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes upgraded the lodging REIT to Buy from Hold, citing a broad bull case for the hotel industry.
  • "We summarize our view on the lodging sector at the moment as one of 'relative optimism'" vs. the bear case of "relative pessimism," Scholes wrote in a note to clients.
  • Scholes pointed out that demand for leisure travel remains robust and well above prepandemic levels. RHP has plenty of exposure to that demand as 75% of its business comes from groups and conventions, he added.
  • The company's stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings indicated continued strength in its hospitality business. "The second quarter was also a record all-time for us for both total revenue and total adjusted EBITDAre for our hospitality segment," Ryman Hospitality Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said during his company's Q2 earnings call.
  • SA's Quant Rating, meanwhile, screens RHP as a Hold, while the average Wall Street Analyst views the stock as a Buy.
  • Previously, (June 5) Hotel REITs get a boost from business travel revival.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.