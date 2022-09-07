Microsoft CFO sells $19.55M shares: SEC Filing
Sep. 07, 2022 9:15 AM ET By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) chief financial officer Amy Hood has sold $19.55M worth of its shares on Tuesday.
- As per the SEC filing dated Sept. 6, Hood has disposed of 75351.40 shares at an average price of $259.46 each. The transaction takes Hood's direct beneficial ownership to 445,859 shares.
- It comes after Microsoft's (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold more than $14M shares on Sept. 1.
- Take a quick look through company's ownership structure:
