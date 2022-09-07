Fubo launches sportsbook in New Jersey

Sep. 07, 2022

  • Fubo Sportsbook - the high-stakes gambling unit of streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) - has launched in New Jersey, allowing Garden Staters to start placing bets with the operation today.
  • It's the first key catalyst to arrive since fuboTV's decision to put its online wagering business under a strategic review. The company says the decision reinforces its commitment to interactive wagering, even though it concluded it wouldn't be walking that path alone.
  • The New Jersey launch comes through an agreement with Caesars Entertainment.
  • The launch is also squeaking in with the start of the National Football League season, and early in the college football season.
  • Fubo Sportsbook is now available in New Jersey, Arizona and Iowa.

