Fubo launches sportsbook in New Jersey
Sep. 07, 2022 9:18 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fubo Sportsbook - the high-stakes gambling unit of streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) - has launched in New Jersey, allowing Garden Staters to start placing bets with the operation today.
- It's the first key catalyst to arrive since fuboTV's decision to put its online wagering business under a strategic review. The company says the decision reinforces its commitment to interactive wagering, even though it concluded it wouldn't be walking that path alone.
- The New Jersey launch comes through an agreement with Caesars Entertainment.
- The launch is also squeaking in with the start of the National Football League season, and early in the college football season.
- Fubo Sportsbook is now available in New Jersey, Arizona and Iowa.
