SM Energy to repurchase shares, increase dividend under capital return strategy
Sep. 07, 2022 9:23 AM ETSM Energy Company (SM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The board of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) approved a capital return strategy that includes share repurchase authorization of up to $500M through 2024-end and fixed dividend increase to $0.60 per share annually.
- The share repurchase program currently equates to ~10% of the company's current market capitalization.
- The repurchases are intended to be funded from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities.
- "Our base case for this program assumes commodity prices of $60 per barrel oil and $3 per Mcf natural gas," President and CEO Herb Vogel said.
- The fixed dividend increase will be paid in quarterly increments of $0.15 per share. This initial fixed dividend provides an ~1.4% yield to current market capitalization.
- Source: Press Release
Comments