FIGS Inc. drops after new short call from Spruce Point
Sep. 07, 2022 9:23 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Healthcare apparel maker FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) fell 4.5% in premarket trading after a new short report from Spruce Point Research.
- Spruce Point issued a "strong sell" rating on FIGS (FIGS) and wrote that the company is a COVID-19 beneficiary that will likely "fail to sustain momentum due to demand normalization and increasing competition."
- FIGS didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- The Spruce Point report comes after billionaire famed invest Ron Baron touted FIGS in a TV interview late last month and said he has been purchasing shares of the scrubs maker. FIGS shares jumped 18% on Aug. 25 on the Baron pitch.
- FIGS, a direct-to-consumer seller of popular scrubs and other garbs for medical workers, went public in May of 2021 and its shares have dropped 50% since then.
- Baron Capital owned 2.4 million shares of FIGS as of the end of June.
- FIGS has short interest of 13%.
- FIGS is scheduled to present at a Goldman Sachs global retailing conference at 1:45pm on Thursday.
