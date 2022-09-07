CIT provides $100M in financing for Stonegate capital

Sep. 07, 2022 9:24 AM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has announced that the Specialty Finance unit of its Asset-Based Lending business provided $100M in financing to Stonegate Capital.
  • Stonegate Capital, headquartered in Chicago, is a wholly owned division of SG Credit Partners.
  • The financing replaces an existing facility and will enable Stonegate to continue its strong history of providing credit facilities ranging from $2M to more than $15M to the branded consumer vertical, as well as other traditional ABL markets.
  • "Stonegate is poised for growth and has a proven ability to develop a well-structured portfolio," said Chris Esposito, managing director and group head for CIT's Asset-Based Lending business.

