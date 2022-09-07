Canada's exports, imports fall in July amid cheaper consumer goods and energy products

Sep. 07, 2022 9:26 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canada posted a trade surplus of C$4.1B in July of 2022, narrowing from a downwardly revised surplus of C$4.9B in the previous month but surpassing expectations of a C$3.8B net positive balance.
  • Exports fell by 2.8 percent to C$68.3B, the first monthly decrease in 2022, as lower energy prices prompted a decline in sales of energy products (-4.2 percent).
  • Imports fell by a slower 1.8 percent to C$64.2B, the first decline in imports since January amid a decrease in purchases of consumer goods (-4.2 percent), energy (-10.2 percent), and industrial equipment and parts (-6 percent). On the other hand, imports of motor vehicles and parts surged 8.4 percent.
  • As a result, the country's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$4.05B from a downwardly revised C$4.88B surplus in June. Analysts had forecast a surplus of C$3.80B.

