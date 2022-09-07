Perficient acquires Inflection Point
Sep. 07, 2022 9:27 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) acquires an product development firm, Inflection Point Systems with nearshore operations based in Monterrey, Mexico, and headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.
- Inflection Point Systems has an revenue of ~$15M.
- The acquisition is not reflected in existing 2022 revenue or earnings guidance and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately.
- The acquisition strengthens company's agile software development capabilities and adds nearshore delivery capacity in Mexico.
- It also adds more than 200 skilled professionals and brings strategic client relationships with Fortune 1000 customers across several industries, including across financial services, healthcare, education, security, high tech, and hospitality sectors.
