Traders increase bets that Fed will hike rate by 75-bp for a third time

The probability that the Federal Reserve will implement a third 75-basis-point rate hike in as many meetings has jumped to 82% on Wednesday, up from 73% on Tuesday and from 69% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The increased expectations for the 3/4 percentage point rate increase came after the Wall Street Journal published an article that pulled together recent Fed officials' comments supporting continued aggressive rate increases to bring down inflation. With that, U.S. equity futures have reversed course before the bell on Wednesday and were in the red. And bonds are falling, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up almost 11 basis points to 3.30%.

"Officials appear to have been uncomfortable by how markets rallied — easing financial conditions — following their July 26-27 meeting, when Mr. Powell at a news conference signaled the central bank would at some point slow its rate rises," WSJ's Nick Timiraos wrote.

On Aug. 26, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting," and reinforced his message that the central bank will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. That's likely to take some time and to cause some pain, he said.

New York Fed President John Williams said last week that the Fed will "need to have restrictive policy for some time," likely through 2023. And Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester expects the federal funds rate target range to stay over 4% for all of next year.

Earlier last month, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank has "some ways to go" in raising rates and estimated the policy rate would be 3.75%-4.0% by the end of the year.