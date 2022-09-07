Wellstar Health joins hands with Axon for hospital security and de-escalation

Sep. 07, 2022 9:31 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) announced that Wellstar Health will equip hospital security officers across their network of Georgia hospital campuses with de-escalation tools and training.
  • The system has provided security team members with TASER 7 devices to enhance those de-escalation and violence prevention efforts.
  • "We are pleased to partner with Wellstar as they deploy TASER 7 devices across their campuses. With this deployment, Wellstar is demonstrating their commitment to a cutting-edge healthcare security operation that provides patients, guests and staff with a safer environment." says Axon Strategic Account Executive, David Arth.

