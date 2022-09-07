The Delaware judge presiding in Twitter v. Musk has denied Elon Musk's request to delay the trial, but has granted his request to add whistleblower claims to his countersuit against the company he agreed to buy.

Musk's team had pressed to delay the trial (set for October) until November, arguing that there was no external deadline creating urgency, and that any prejudice to Twitter is mitigated by continuing the trial date.

"But the opposite is true," Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick concluded. "I previously rejected Defendants’ arguments in response to Twitter’s motion to expedite, making clear that the longer the delay until trial, the greater the risk of irreparable harm to Twitter (TWTR)."

"'The company has been forced for months to manage under the constrains of a repudiated merger agreement, including Defendants’ continued refusal to provide any consents for matters under the operating covenants,'” she cites Twitter as saying. "I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."

She granted Musk's effort to amend his countersuit to include claims from whistleblower and former Twitter employee Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, saying Court of Chancery rules allow for leave to amend "when justice so requires," and the bar is low to amend cases.

Twitter had argued that the amendment would be futile, but "I am reticent to say more concerning the merits of the counterclaims at this posture before they have been fully litigated," McCormick ruled. "The world will have to wait for the post-trial decision."

She did grant Musk only "incremental" discovery relevant to the new allegations.

The two sides are now cruising toward a five-day trial to resolve Musk's $44B deal to acquire Twitter, still set to begin Oct. 17.