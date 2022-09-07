Viracta Therapeutics gets European orphan drug designation for lymphoma combo treatment

Sep. 07, 2022 9:35 AM ETViracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Lymphoma on the diagnosis list, medical concept

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) on Wednesday said the European Commission had granted an orphan drug designation to its all-oral combination product candidate Nana-val for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
  • The company said this was its first such designation granted in Europe and the fifth globally.
  • Nana-val is a combination of the company's inhibitor nanatinostat and antiviral agent valganciclovir.
  • The U.S. FDA had previously granted Nana-val an orphan drug designation for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and a few other indications, VIRX said.
  • The orphan drug designation by the European Commission was based on a positive opinion given by the European drug regulator's human medicines committee.
  • VIRX stock -4.9% to $4.09 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.