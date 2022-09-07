Viracta Therapeutics gets European orphan drug designation for lymphoma combo treatment
Sep. 07, 2022 9:35 AM ETViracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) on Wednesday said the European Commission had granted an orphan drug designation to its all-oral combination product candidate Nana-val for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
- The company said this was its first such designation granted in Europe and the fifth globally.
- Nana-val is a combination of the company's inhibitor nanatinostat and antiviral agent valganciclovir.
- The U.S. FDA had previously granted Nana-val an orphan drug designation for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and a few other indications, VIRX said.
- The orphan drug designation by the European Commission was based on a positive opinion given by the European drug regulator's human medicines committee.
- VIRX stock -4.9% to $4.09 in early trading.
