The Alkaline Water Company gains as Alkaline88 will enter major wholesale club chain in select east coast markets
Sep. 07, 2022 9:39 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) climbs 4.98% premarket on announcing the Alkaline88 1-gallon 4 pack will be available in 48 membership-only warehouse clubs in New York, New Jersey, and the New England Region.
“In recent years, we’ve established a strong production network in the eastern half of the country, which overlaps with the 17-state footprint of our newest club client. The optimization of this network and its improved geographic distribution now allow for us to seize great opportunities like this more efficiently, cutting out thousands of miles of freight. We look forward to introducing Alkaline88 to some of the 6.5 million customers of this Massachusetts-based club this fall, and thanks to our strong production network in the east, we’re ready for future opportunities to continue expanding.” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company
Comments (2)