UPS to hire more than 100K workers for upcoming holiday season

  • In preparation of upcoming holiday season, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) plans to hire more than 100K extra workers to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2022 and continue through January 2023.
  • The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.
  • In recent years, about 35% of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later appointed in a permanent position.
