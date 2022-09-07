UPS to hire more than 100K workers for upcoming holiday season
Sep. 07, 2022 9:46 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- In preparation of upcoming holiday season, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) plans to hire more than 100K extra workers to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2022 and continue through January 2023.
- The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.
- In recent years, about 35% of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later appointed in a permanent position.
- Check recent analysis on the stock here.
Comments (3)