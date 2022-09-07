Citrix Systems gains as deal expected to close during last week of September
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) ticked up 0.8% after the company disclosed that all regulatory approvals for its takeover have been received and that it expects the deal to close during the last week of the month, according to an 8-K filing.
- The update also comes after Bloomberg earlier reported that a group of banks is said to have started a $4.5 billion loan sale for Citrix (CTXS) purchase by a private equity consortium.
- Citrix (CTXS) agreed in January to a $16.5 billion sale to Vista Equity and Elliott Management.
