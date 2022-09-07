Cymat Technologies announces first significant military serial production order

Sep. 07, 2022 9:46 AM ETCymat Technologies Ltd. (CYMHF), CYM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cymat Technologies (OTCQB:CYMHF) has received a purchase order for military under-belly blast protection kits from an Asian military vehicle manufacturer for use by the Singaporean military.
  • This order for three blast kits represents the first production order of ultimately up to 700 blast kits by this military.
  • The final value of the purchase orders is anticipated to be between $5 and $7M.
  • With testing now completed, our customer has confirmed the military's commitment to moving forward to install the blast kits on their vehicles and the commencement of Low Rate Initial Production.
  • "By obtaining this order, Cymat will achieve a solid long-term base load for its factory, as well as enhance its credibility with other vehicle manufactures with whom we are currently in discussions." said Cymat CEO, Michael Liik.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.