Cymat Technologies announces first significant military serial production order
Sep. 07, 2022 9:46 AM ETCymat Technologies Ltd. (CYMHF), CYM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cymat Technologies (OTCQB:CYMHF) has received a purchase order for military under-belly blast protection kits from an Asian military vehicle manufacturer for use by the Singaporean military.
- This order for three blast kits represents the first production order of ultimately up to 700 blast kits by this military.
- The final value of the purchase orders is anticipated to be between $5 and $7M.
- With testing now completed, our customer has confirmed the military's commitment to moving forward to install the blast kits on their vehicles and the commencement of Low Rate Initial Production.
- "By obtaining this order, Cymat will achieve a solid long-term base load for its factory, as well as enhance its credibility with other vehicle manufactures with whom we are currently in discussions." said Cymat CEO, Michael Liik.
