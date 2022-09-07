Oil price declines to lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine

Oil prices on Wednesday fell to the lowest point since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Weak trade data from China and a report that the Federal Reserve this month will hike interest rates more than expected drove the selling.

Brent crude (CO1:COM) dropped 3% to $89.74 a barrel, while U.S. WTI (CL1:COM) crude slumped 4% to $83.44 by 9:47 a.m. ET.

Lower-than-estimated Chinese trade data spurred worries about a slowdown in the global economy that would dampen energy demand.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s commitment to fighting inflation might push the central bank to raise rates by 0.75 percentage point in September, The Wall Street Journal reported.

