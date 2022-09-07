22nd Century Group to expand sales of VLN tobacco cigarettes
Sep. 07, 2022 9:55 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) said it will expand Illinois sales of VLN tobacco cigarettes to additional stores and in the state of Colorado with both current and new distribution partners.
- 22nd Century’s VLN brand tobacco cigarettes smoke, smell, and taste like cigarettes but contain approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, a level shown to be non-addictive.
- 22nd Century has initiated partnerships with two of America’s leading cigarette retailers - Circle K (OTC:CLKSF) and Smoker Friendly.
- Circle K is also expanding VLN distribution to additional stores in the State of Illinois, the company said.
