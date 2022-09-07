First Wave stock slips ~21% on plans for amended FDA application for enzyme adrulipase

Sep. 07, 2022 9:57 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto

  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) on Wednesday said it planned to submit an amended application to the U.S. FDA requesting a phase 2 study investigating an optimized version of its enzyme adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company slumped 20.6% to $3.35 on the news.
  • The plans for the amendment come after the company selected an enhanced enteric microgranule drug delivery formulation for the ongoing development of its adrulipase clinical program.
  • The investigational new drug (IND) application amendment is for a phase 2 "proof-of-concept" trial investigating the enhanced version of adrulipase for the treatment of EPI - which occurs when the pancreas don't make enough digestive enzymes - associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, FWBI said in a statement.
  • The company expects to initiate the mid-stage trial before the end of the year following approval of the IND amendment.
  • According to FWBI, in vitro data suggested that the enhanced formulation of adrulipase provided a delayed-release profile that should ensure the enzyme is protected in the stomach and delivered to targeted areas of the gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.