First Wave stock slips ~21% on plans for amended FDA application for enzyme adrulipase
Sep. 07, 2022 9:57 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) on Wednesday said it planned to submit an amended application to the U.S. FDA requesting a phase 2 study investigating an optimized version of its enzyme adrulipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).
- Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company slumped 20.6% to $3.35 on the news.
- The plans for the amendment come after the company selected an enhanced enteric microgranule drug delivery formulation for the ongoing development of its adrulipase clinical program.
- The investigational new drug (IND) application amendment is for a phase 2 "proof-of-concept" trial investigating the enhanced version of adrulipase for the treatment of EPI - which occurs when the pancreas don't make enough digestive enzymes - associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, FWBI said in a statement.
- The company expects to initiate the mid-stage trial before the end of the year following approval of the IND amendment.
- According to FWBI, in vitro data suggested that the enhanced formulation of adrulipase provided a delayed-release profile that should ensure the enzyme is protected in the stomach and delivered to targeted areas of the gastrointestinal tract.
