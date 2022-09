Kim Kardashian to target consumer, media sectors with new private equity firm SKKY

Kim Kardashian has co-founded a new private equity firm called SKKY Partners that will focus on making minority and controlling investments in high-growth consumer and media companies.

Kardashian founded SKKY with Jay Sammons, a former partner at Carlyle Group. Sammons helped guide Carlyle's investments in consumer investing, including Beats by Dre. Kardashian's mother and manager, Kris Jenner, will also be a partner in SKKY, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

SKKY Partners tweeted Wednesday that the firm will target such sectors as consumer products, digital, e-commerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury.

Kardashian has had a highly successful track record in business. Her apparel company Skims, founded in 2019, was recently valued at $3.2B.

In June, beauty products marketing giant Coty announced it was launching a new skincare line with Kardashian called Skkn by Kim.