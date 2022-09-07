The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate Wednesday by 75 basis points to 3.25%, as expected, from its previous rate of 2.5%. At the same time it continues its quantitative tightening efforts. Both actions are intended to bring down inflation.

In addition, the bank indicated that more rate hikes will be needed. "As the effects of tighter monetary policy work through the economy, we will be assessing how much higher interest rates need to go to return inflation to target," the bank said in its statement.

"The Bank's core measures of inflation continued to move up, ranging from 5% to 5.5% in July," the Canadian central bank said. "Surveys suggest that short-term inflation expectations remain high. The longer this continues, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched."

Indicators of demand "remain very strong," the Bank of Canada said. However, the housing market is pulling back, as expected, after an unsustainable rate of growth during the pandemic. It expects the economy to moderate in H2 2022 as global demand weakens and tighter monetary policy in the country brings demand more in line with supply.

The Canadian dollar traded at US$0.7582 at 10:13 AM ET, weaker than the US$0.7605 it touched at about 6:31 AM.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) has slipped 0.8% in Wednesday morning trading and Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) is down 0.1%.

