Biote partners with IMAC Holdings
Sep. 07, 2022 10:08 AM ETbiote Corp. (BTMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) said it had entered into a partnership with IMAC Holdings, to add the latter's services to its network of outpatient clinics that deliver orthopedic, regenerative, and advanced, non-surgical medical procedures.
- The Company said it had begun training IMAC medical professionals in the Biote Method for launching the treatments at select IMAC Regeneration Centers in September.
- "We are excited to add Biote’s services to IMAC clinics, which will be used to implement innovative weight loss and hormone optimization therapy within our current patient population," said Jeff Ervin, IMAC Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
- IMAC Holdings deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases.
