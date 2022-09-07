Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is slated to report fiscal first-quarter results on September 12 and there is likely to be some "noise" around some of its key metrics, investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said on Wednesday.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating on Oracle (ORCL) shares, noted that the Cerner acquisition, which closed in June, could help the company's healthcare cloud initiatives. However, it may not create a bit of confusion for investors.

"We expect the addition of Cerner in [first-quarter] and the associated categorization of its revenue streams will create a bit of noise around Oracle’s business segments," White wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst estimates cloud license and on-premise license revenue will be $1.24B, up 53% year-over-year and cloud services and license support revenue will rise 8% to $7.99B. Hardware revenue is expected to decline 4% over the same time frame to $736M and service sales will rise 93% year-over-year to $1.5B.

In total, White believes Oracle (ORCL) will generate $11.48B in revenue and earn $1.09 per share, excluding one time items. Analysts are expecting Oracle (ORCL) to generate $11.45B in revenue and earn $1.08 per share.

Like other software companies, Oracle (ORCL) will likely have to deal with foreign exchange headwinds, White added, which could impact results.