Magna to manufacture Cartken's autonomous delivery robot fleet

Sep. 07, 2022 10:13 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Magna (NYSE:MGA) said Wednesday it inked a deal with Cartken to manufacture Cartken's autonomous delivery robot fleet to meet growing demand for last mile delivery.
  • Manufacturing of Cartken's Model C has started in MGA's Michigan facility.
  • Production capacity will be ramped up over the next few months and the firms plan to include additional autonomous delivery models based on the same platform for different use-applications and robot-as-a-service business models.
  • Cartken expects thousands of autonomous delivery robots to be produced during the term of the deal.

