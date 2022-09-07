Magna to manufacture Cartken's autonomous delivery robot fleet
Sep. 07, 2022 10:13 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Magna (NYSE:MGA) said Wednesday it inked a deal with Cartken to manufacture Cartken's autonomous delivery robot fleet to meet growing demand for last mile delivery.
- Manufacturing of Cartken's Model C has started in MGA's Michigan facility.
- Production capacity will be ramped up over the next few months and the firms plan to include additional autonomous delivery models based on the same platform for different use-applications and robot-as-a-service business models.
- Cartken expects thousands of autonomous delivery robots to be produced during the term of the deal.
