Beyond Meat products roll into Panda Express restaurants nationally

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) announced its Beyond The Original Orange Chicken products are going to be available at Panda Express locations nationwide starting on Wednesday.

The vegan Chinese food menu items were initially tested in pilot programs at Panda Express in New York and Southern California beginning in 2021. The success of the pilot led to stores selling out within two weeks, according to Panda Express management, leading to broader tests and now a nationwide rollout.

“Our team has been overjoyed by the undeniable excitement and incredible demand generated when we first introduced Beyond The Original Orange Chicken last summer as an innovative twist on our most iconic dish," stated Chief Brand Officer Andrea Cherng.

"After nearly 40 years of creating original American Chinese dishes, quality and innovation remain at the core of who we are. We’re continuously exploring creative ways to present our guests with the comfort and crave-ability they can expect from Panda while appealing to their evolving preferences and tastes.”

Shares of the plant-based food provider rose sharply shortly after Wednesday’s market open before diving back into the red during the day’s trading. BYND declined 3.95% from just 9:45 AM ET to 10 AM ET, for example, and were down 2.46% at last check.

