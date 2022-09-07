Pound sterling hits lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985, parity bets rise

The U.K. pound continued its slide against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, hitting a low not seen in more than 35 years, when sterling saw historical weakness.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) (UGBP) (DGBP) is down 0.8% vs. the dollar at $1.1420, having hit an intraday low of $1.406.

The 230-year record low for the cable rate is $1.05 in 1985, at a time when the greenback (USDOLLAR) (NYSEARCA:UUP) was seeing similar strength as today. The dollar index is now trading at 20-year highs. (SA contributor Andrew Hecht recently looked closely at the bullish trend.)

The markets are now pricing in a 1-in-40 chance that the pound will fall below $1 for the first time in history, Bloomberg reported.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a tough economic landscape where a weak pound is making energy import prices bite harder, but sharp rate hikes could sharply curtail growth.

Jefferies said that it was rotating out of S&P 500 stocks that have high foreign revenues due to the dollar's strength. Strategist Peter Boockvar said the dollar is weighing on U.S. tech stocks.