Apple unveils updates to iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, including extreme sports version

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled updates to its iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch product lines on Tuesday, including the new Apple Watch Series 8.

Chief Executive Tim Cook kicked off the event, noting that all three products are "essential in our lives," and work seamlessly together.

"This type of integration is something only Apple can do and we're going to make these products and experiences even better," Cook said in a pre-recorded video.

Apple (AAPL) Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams showed off the Watch Series 8. The new watch comes with a new temperature sensor and additional cycle tracking features for women's health, along with previously introduced features such as sleep tracking, cycle tracking and other health features.

Using new accelerometers, the Apple Watch Series 8 can also detect if a person has been in a car crash. The new wearable can then notify emergency contacts and call emergency services.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has 18-hour battery life and comes in four colors, along with three stainless steel finishes. A number of Apple Watch accessories, including Nike (NKE) and Hermes bands, were also announced.

The new device will start at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular and will be available for customers starting September 16.

Also introduced was a new Apple Watch SE in three new colors with a redesigned back case. It has a 30% larger face than Apple Watch Series 3 and is 20% faster than the previous version of Apple Watch SE.

The new Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular and can be pre-ordered today, with availability starting on September 16.

Apple (AAPL) also showed off the widely anticipated Apple Watch Ultra, geared towards extreme fitness and sports enthusiasts.

The new watch, which has a titanium case, has a larger 49mm case and comes with a new action button for a number of functions, along with the digital crown in previous versions of the Apple Watch. It also has an additional speaker and up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, or 60 hours with a new battery optimization setting.

The Apple Watch Ultra also has new bands designed specifically for the extreme activities.

Apple Watch Ultra is available for pre-order starting today and is available for customers starting on September 23. It starts at $799 for GPS and cellular.

Apple's (AAPL) Cook then introduced new versions of the tech giant's wireless headphones, AirPods. The new AirPods Pro 2 has a new H2 chip inside, letting users have new audio experiences, including better sound quality, a custom amplifier and spatial audio.

The AirPods Pro 2 also comes with an extra small eartip, along with other eartips, for a better fit.

The new AirPods Pro 2 now have up to six hours of battery life and up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case. The charging case can also be charged with an Apple Watch charger or MagSafe charger.

The new wireless headphones are available for pre-order now and available to buy on September 23 at a cost of $249.

Last, but certainly not least, Apple (AAPL) introduced its iPhone 14 product line, starting with the 6.1-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Plus.

Both iPhone 14 models have Dolby vision, HDR screens, 1,200 nits and come in five colors, including a new shade of blue. The new smartphones have all-day battery life, previously available only on iPhone Pro models.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus models have the A15 Bionic chip and an updated image processing system for taking better pictures and updates for better videos.

The new iPhone 14 also has crash detection -- as does the Apple Watch -- along with a new service, using Globalstar (GSAT) satellites, to the smartphone connect to satellites for emergency use. Apple (AAPL) designed a new feature to let people point their phones at satellites in the sky and let them send enough information for help.

The emergency service will be included free for two years and is coming to the U.S. and Canada in November.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively and will be available for pre-order starting on September 9, with availability on September 16 and October 7.

Last month, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was looking to start producing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China to cut the production lag between the two countries.

This story is developing...