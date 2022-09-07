Tech ETFs suffered amid recent Nasdaq losing streak

Sep. 07, 2022

Technology-related exchange traded funds have suffered over the past week and a half, as the Nasdaq notched seven consecutive days of gains. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is in the green in Wednesday's early action, looking to break the seven-day string of losses -- the longest such streak since 2016.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies, is the world’s fifth largest exchange traded fund with $161.38B assets under management. Early in Wednesday’s session, the QQQ is +0.5% but this follows a decline of 7.9% over the recent losing streak.

Other popular tech-based ETFs that have a symbiotic relationship with the Nasdaq include the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT), and the popular 3X leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Over the course of the losing streak, the XLK and the VGT dropped more than 9%. The TQQQ, which is meant to provide leveraged exposure to movements in the QQQ, declined more than 20% during that span.

The Nasdaq has been under heavy pressure since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his hawkish rhetoric at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August.

Year-to-date price action: COMP.IND -26.8%, QQQ -26.8%, XLK -24.7%, VGT -26.5%, and TQQQ -69.2%.

In broader trading news, major market averages trade higher as investors await the release of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.

