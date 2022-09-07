Erasca adds 10% ahead of R&D Day

Sep. 07, 2022 10:34 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • The shares of recently IPO’d clinical-stage biotech Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) jumped ~10% in the morning hours Wednesday as the company prepares to hold an R&D Day with a focus on its lead candidates ERAS-007 and ERAS-601.
  • Meanwhile, according to a regulatory filing submitted on Tuesday, PFM Health Sciences GP, LLC, a San Francisco-based firm with nearly $2B investments under management, had disclosed a ~6% stake in ERAS.
  • At the R&D event, scheduled at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, KOL David S. Hong, M.D., of MD Anderson Cancer Center, will highlight the opportunities and current treatments for cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, where ERAS focuses.
  • In addition, the company will share early clinical results for ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 in advanced solid tumors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.