Erasca adds 10% ahead of R&D Day
Sep. 07, 2022 10:34 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of recently IPO’d clinical-stage biotech Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) jumped ~10% in the morning hours Wednesday as the company prepares to hold an R&D Day with a focus on its lead candidates ERAS-007 and ERAS-601.
- Meanwhile, according to a regulatory filing submitted on Tuesday, PFM Health Sciences GP, LLC, a San Francisco-based firm with nearly $2B investments under management, had disclosed a ~6% stake in ERAS.
- At the R&D event, scheduled at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, KOL David S. Hong, M.D., of MD Anderson Cancer Center, will highlight the opportunities and current treatments for cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, where ERAS focuses.
- In addition, the company will share early clinical results for ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 in advanced solid tumors.
Comments