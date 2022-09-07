FuelCell Energy Q3 earnings preview: Deepening losses in the cards for green energy firm?

Sep. 07, 2022 10:35 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.16M (+31.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.

FuelCell Energy posted a larger than forecast Q2 GAAP loss while revenues rose 17% Y/Y to $16.4M, roughly half of analyst expectations. It attributed the wider loss to higher manufacturing variances, $4.8M of non-recoverable costs related to the construction of the Toyota project, lower Advanced Technologies margin, and increased operating expenses.

Meanwhile, FuelCell's shares are trading near all-time lows, having fallen more than -32% YTD, far greater than its peer Plug Power (PLUG), which recently reported a larger than expected loss in its latest quarter.

Seeking Alpha has maintained a Sell rating on the stock, while SA authors on average have a Hold rating. FuelCell remains a challenging buy unless "management revises its medium-term outlook significantly" according to JR Research.

Multiple project delays and minimal pipelines also make it unlikely for FuelCell to meet its projections of delivering profitability and $300M in revenues in FY2025.

