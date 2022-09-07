More rate increases are needed to fight red-hot inflation, Fed's Mester says

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that more interest-rate rises are needed to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target, reiterating her vision of a fed funds rate of somewhat above 4% by early next year and holding it there.

"We will need to move policy into a restrictive stance in order to put inflation on a sustained downward trajectory to 2 percent," Mester said in a prepared speech. In turn, she sees consumer prices moving down to 5%-6% for 2022 and then further towards the 2% target over the next two years. That compares with 8.5% in July.

Inflation likely hasn't peaked yet, Mester said. To tame that rate, the Fed's challenge is to "engineer a slowdown in activity without causing a recession," otherwise known as a soft landing. Rate cuts likely won't occur in 2023, she added.

Mester said the size of rate increases at any Federal Open Market Committee meeting and the peak policy rate "will depend on the inflation outlook, which depends on the assessment of how rapidly aggregate demand and supply are coming back into better balance and price pressures are being reduced."

As for the U.S. economy, Mester doesn't think it's currently in a recession because "the labor market is so strong" in the wake of historically high job openings and low unemployment.

Still, "I do believe that the risks of recession over the next two years have moved up because financial conditions are tightening globally, inflation is very high in many countries, global growth is slowing, and the devastating war in Ukraine is adding considerable uncertainty and downside risks to the growth outlook, especially in Europe," she warned.

At the end of August, Mester sees rate rising to over 4% and staying there in 2023.