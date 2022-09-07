SpringWorks expands license deal with GSK for myeloma combo, to get $75M investment

U.S. biopharmaceutical company SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on Wednesday said it had entered into an expanded global, non-exclusive license and collaboration agreement with GSK (NYSE:GSK) for its inhibitor nirogacestat in combination with the British pharma major's antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep.

SWTX stock gained 8.2% to $28.13 in morning trading, while U.S.-listed shares of GSK were largely flat.

As per the terms of the expanded deal, SWTX will get a $75M equity investment from GSK, and will be eligible to get potentially up to $550M in additional milestone payments, the Stamford, Conn.-based company said in a statement.

SWTX will retain the full commercial right to nirogacestat and will be responsible for the global commercialization of the inhibitor.

The combination of the inhibitor and GSK's Blenrep is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell.

SWTX and GSK had first entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement for the combination in June 2019 and later amended it in Oct. 2021.

Separately, SWTX said it had struck a securities purchase agreement with some institutional investors for a private placement financing for proceeds of up to $225M.

The financing includes participation from new and existing institutional investors such as EcoR1 Capital and Deerfield Management.

SWTX said it expects its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, including GSK's equity investment, to exceed $600M upon closing of the private placement financing, which is expected to fund operating and capital expenditures into 2026.