Bit Origin's shares jump as mining surges 165% M/M in August

Sep. 07, 2022 10:48 AM ETBit Origin Ltd (BTOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Sign In Forest

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) posted a mining hash rate of 308 PH/s with 3,190 miners installed at the end of August, up 196% and 205% sequentially.
  • The company mined 21.95 Bitcoins in August, representing a revenue of US$490,749, an increase of 165% and 167%, respectively, from the previous month.
  • The company said it has mined 15.46 Bitcoins, representing a total revenue of US$375,915 for the three months from May to July 2022.
  • Lucas Wang, Chairman and CEO at Bit Origin, noted: "We expect to see a significant increase in our capacity once the purchase of 622 Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin miners are deployed."
  • Bit Origin started bitcoin mining in sites in Georgia and Indiana in May and June 2022, respectively. The instalment of 622 miners in Georgia drove a 24% and 25% increase in the number of miners installed and the hash rate from July 2022.
  • Shares have jumped +8.22% so far in trading today.

