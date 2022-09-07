China Evergrande sells Shengjing Bank stake for $1.05B in auction
Sep. 07, 2022 10:53 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBABABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- China Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) stake in Shengjing Bank was auctioned off to a group of seven companies, including companies owned by the Chinese city of Shenyang, for 7.3B yuan ($1.05B), according to reports citing Taobao, an online auction platform operated by Alibaba (BABA).
- There was only one bidder for the 1.28B shares, which represent a 14.6% stake in the Hong Kong-listed bank.
- Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) Nanchang subsidiary had pledged the Shengjing Bank shares as a counter-guarantee for loans that borrowers failed to pay. In late July, Evergrande, which is burdened with over $300B of liabilities, was ordered to pay more than $1B in an arbitration ruling over the matter.
- Last month, China was said to plan lending 200B yuan ($29.3B) in special loans to cash-strapped property developers
